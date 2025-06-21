Sliding into summer fun at Sts. Philip & James Festival

1 of 16

Saints Philip & James Roman Catholic Church hosted their 2025 annual Family Festival from Thursday, June 12th through Sunday, June 15th at church grounds on Carow Place in St. James.

The festival featured exciting carnival rides for all ages, games, delicious festival food and treats, carnival games and prizes and fun for the entire family. Toddlers, kids and teens alike frolicked across the grounds despite inclement weather. Some favorite rides and activities included the Tokyo Drift spinning cars and the Toboggan Racer-style slide.

Parents were happy to enjoy their days off discovering new favorites with their children or simply to enjoy the cheerful, laid-back environment.

— Photos by Michael Scro, Media Origin