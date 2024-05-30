Skies clear in time for Setauket Memorial Day Parade and wreath laying ceremony

1 of 29

By Rita J. Egan

Despite the threat of rain, the Setauket Memorial Day Parade went on as planned on Monday, May 27.

Hosted by Veterans of Foreign War Post 3054, the event began with a wreath-laying ceremony on the Village Green. After the ceremony, veterans, volunteer firefighters, elected officials, the Ward Melville marching band, Scouts, dancers, twirlers and more marched up Main Street to Route 25A, where hundreds of participants lined the street.

The parade ended with Post 3054 hosting another wreath-laying ceremony at Setauket Veterans Memorial Park on Shore Road and Route 25A.