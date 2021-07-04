Six people arrested at Port Jeff Station sobriety checkpoint

Six people arrested at Port Jeff Station sobriety checkpoint

Six people were arrested at the start of the holiday weekend in Port Jefferson Station.

Highway Patrol Bureau Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team (SAFE-T) officers conducted a sobriety checkpoint at the intersection of Route 112 and Hallock Avenue during the overnight hours of July 3 into July 4. from 11:05 p.m. until 2:15 a.m. 

The checkpoint was part of an ongoing holiday weekend enforcement initiative targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving.  A total of 435 vehicles went through the checkpoint. 

The following people were charged with Driving While Intoxicated:

  • Cesar Ortiz, 32, of 54 Carver Blvd., Bellport
  • Erik Anderson, 38, of 208 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station
  • Richard Russo, 61, of 12 Mark St., Port Jefferson Station
  • Hashim Qayyum, 23, of 619 Hawkins Road, Selden
  • Alexia Smith, 23, of 3540 Gregg Court, Wantagh
  • Salvatore Laduca, 58, of 7 Blueberry Ridge Road, Setauket

All six will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on July 4.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

 

 

