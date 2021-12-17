Six artists win awards in the 60th Long Island Artists Exhibition at the Art League of Long Island Art exhibitArts & EntertainmentCommunity by Heidi Sutton - December 17, 2021 0 2 The Art League of Long Island’s biennial exhibition opened in the Art League’s Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery on December 4, 2021 and is on view through January 21, 2022. In this juried exhibition open to artists from Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn, and Queens, 164 artists submitted 489 works, out of which Exhibition Juror Joshua Ruff selected 60 works to be accepted in this exhibit. Of the 60 artists, Mr. Ruff singled out six artists for awards in the following categories: Awards of Excellence: Lorina Capitulo, “Out of Sight, Out of Mind”, watercolor, pen & ink; Lori Horowitz, “Amongst the Lilies”, mixed-media relief; David Peikon, “Trout Stream”, oil painting. Honorable Mentions: Susan Rostan, “Hiking Middlefield’, oil painting; Alisa Shea, “I’m Fine. It’s Fine. Everything is Fine.”, watercolor; Despina Zografos, “Strolleroptera”, hand cut paper, punctured text on boards. The full list of participating artists is posted on the Art League’s website.The Juror’s Gallery Talk with Joshua Ruff is on Saturday, January 8 at 1pm and is limited to 30 attendees with prior RSPV’s. To reserve your seat visit www.artleagueli.org. The gallery is open to the public, free of charge, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. About the Juror: Joshua Ruff is the Deputy Director and Director of Collections & Interpretation at the Long Island Museum of American Art, History & Carriages, in Stony Brook, NY. Mr. Ruff is a graduate of Syracuse University (BAs in Broadcast Journalism and also in History) and Stony Brook University (MA in History). He has worked at the Long Island Museum for 24 years in a variety of positions, including as Curator of its History and Carriage Collections. He was also Senior Lecturer in History at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, NY for 20 years. He has served as an editor of the Long Island History Journal since 2009. Mr. Ruff has curated more than 60 exhibitions, including, most recently, Fire & Form: New Directions in Glass (2021) and Perfect Harmony: The Musical Life and Art of William Sidney Mount (2019), which traveled to the Fenimore Art Museum, in Cooperstown, NY. In addition to co-authoring several books and exhibition catalogs, he has articles in publications that include Magazine Antiques; American Art Review; American History magazine; and the Long Island History Journal. The Art League of Long Island is a not-for-profit visual arts organization serving Long Islanders since 1955. The Art League is located at 107 East Deer Park Road in Dix Hills. For more information call (631) 462-5400 or visit www.artleagueli.org.