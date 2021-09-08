Site of Long Island’s first synagogue recognized in unveiling of marker

The Jewish Historical Society of Long Island and North Shore Jewish Center in Port Jefferson Station celebrated the 125th anniversary of the first synagogue to be built on Long Island Sept 5, according to a press release from JHSLI.

The spot of the former synagogue building is located at 152 Main Street in Setauket where II Acts thrift store now stands and is owned by Setauket United Methodist Church.

In 1893, the congregation Agudas Achim, meaning association of brothers, was incorporated in Setauket, according to the press release. Three years later a plot of land was purchased on the west side of Main Street just north of 25A and a house of worship was constructed. The opening of the synagogue, the first to be built on Long Island outside of Brooklyn and Queens, was dedicated on Sept. 2, 1896.

“With all the growth and change that has taken place on Long Island over the last 125 years it’s amazing this historic building still stands,” said Brad Kolodny, president of the Jewish Historical Society of Long Island. “We are proud to honor the legacy of those who built the synagogue.”

Among those in attendance for the ceremony and unveiling of a historical marker were Town of Brookhaven Councilman Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) and Rabbi Aaron Benson of North Shore Jewish Center. Also, attending the event were North Shore Jewish Center members who are descendants of the families who came to Setauket to work in the former rubber factory and founded the synagogue.