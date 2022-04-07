‘Singin’ In the Rain’ returns to the big screen

In honor of its 70th anniversary, “Singin’ In the Rain” heads to select cinemas nationwide on Sunday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 13, courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Turner Classic Movies. Starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor, Jean Hagen, Cyd Charisse and Rita Moreno, the 1952 classic musical is still as fresh and delightful as the day it was released.

Musician Don Lockwood (Kelly) rises to stardom during Hollywood’s silent-movie era–paired with the beautiful, jealous and dumb Lina Lamont (Hagen). When Lockwood becomes attracted to young studio singer Kathy Selden (Reynolds), Lamont has her fired. But with the introduction of talking pictures, audiences laugh when they hear Lamont speak for the first time–and the studio uses Selden to dub her voice. Set during the advent of “talkies,” this film’s classic song-and-dance numbers celebrate the beginning of movie musicals.

Written by legendary musical “book” writers Betty Comden and Adolph Green and directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, the film was nominated for two Academy Awards and is the No. 1 musical on the American Film Institute’s (AFI) list of the “25 Greatest Movie Musicals.”

This 70th anniversary event includes exclusive commentary from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.

Locally, the film will be screened at AMC Loews Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook on April 10 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on April 13 at 7 p.m.; Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, 1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale on April 10 at 4 p.m. and on April 13 at 7 p.m.; and Island 16 Cinema de Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville on April 10 at 4 p.m. and on April 13 at 7 p.m.

To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.