SimplyFit Personal Training recognized for Small Business Appreciation Month

Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R-18th L.D.) recognized SimplyFit Personal Training as the 2025 Small Business Appreciation Honoree for the 18th Legislative District, during the Suffolk County Legislature’s General Meeting in Hauppauge on May 6. Founded 13 years ago by Michael and Morgan Dubas, SimplyFit is a personal training studio located in Centerport that specializes in personalized fitness solutions.

Michael and Morgan are both deeply involved in community service and local youth programs. They are active members of the Junior Welfare League, and Morgan also serves on the Harborfields PTA board. One of their most impactful contributions is the annual 5K fundraiser they organize in support of LICADD (Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence), helping to combat addiction and support recovery services throughout the region.

“Michael and Morgan genuinely care about their community and truly deserve this recognition,” said Legislator Bontempi. “Through SimplyFit and beyond, they strive to help people live happier, healthier lives and benefit so many individuals in many meaningful ways.”