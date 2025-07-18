Shoreham-Wading River takes down John Glenn in Brookhaven summer soccer matchup

1 of 6

By Bill Landon

It was a battle of the unbeatens when the Wildcats of Shoreham Wading River (4-0) collided with the Knights of John Glenn (4-0) in a Brookhaven summer soccer matchup on July 14 at Medford Sports Complex.

Glenn dominated the time of possession for all 60 minutes of play, but the Wildcat defense rose to the occasion and didn’t allow a goal.

Shoreham stretched the net halfway through the second half to edge ahead 1-0, a score that would make the final buzzer in the July 14 contest.

The win lifts the Wildcats to 5-0 with 4 games remaining before post season play begins.

–Photos by Bill Landon