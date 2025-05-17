Shoreham-Wading River High School hosts 16th annual Lax Out Cancer game

1 of 27

By Bill Landon

The Shoreham-Wading River High School community came together for the 16th Annual Lax Out Cancer fundraiser, an event dedicated to supporting local families impacted by cancer, on May 10. The highly anticipated lacrosse matchup between Shoreham-Wading River and Comsewogue High School drew a spirited crowd.

It was a day-long lacrosse event under brilliant sunshine that featured players of all ages from Rocky Point, Comsewogue, West Islip and Shoreham-Wading River at the Thomas Cutinella Memorial field.

The fundraising event featured hair braiding, face painting, arts and crafts, a dunk tank and tables covered in raffle baskets all donated by local businesses and individuals. The largest portion of proceeds (90%) go directly to five members of the community fighting various forms of cancer with 10% donated to the Shoreham-Wading River lacrosse programs.

It was the SWR boys junior varsity team taking on Comsewogue at 10 a.m. The girls hosted West Islip at 11:30 a.m. before the varsity squads took the field at 1:30 p.m. The Wildcats concluded the day-long event with a varsity matchup against Comsewogue.

For more information about Lax Out Cancer and ways to contribute, visit LaxOutCancer.Org.

– Photos by Bill Landon