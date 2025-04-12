Shoreham-Wading River boy’s lacrosse tames Miller Place Wildcats

Ethan Monaco looks for a cutter for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Ethan Monaco fires at the cage for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place Long Stickman Cameron Golding splits a pair of Wildcat defenders. Photo by Bill Landon
Panthers score. Photo by Bill Landon
Jack White, an 8th grader eyes the cage for the Wildcats in a road game against Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Jack White, an 8th grader splits the pipes for the Wildcats in a road game against Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place attack Braeden Murphy celebrates after scoring for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Having dropped their season opener against East Islip the week before, Shoreham-Wading River looked to ink their first win of the early season with a road game against Miller Place. The Wildcats dominated the first two quarters of play before holding Miller Place scoreless in the third to cruise to a 16-5 victory Monday afternoon, April 7. 

Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Andrew Cimino, a returning varsity starter, picked up where he left off last season, stretched the net five times and added an assist in the win. Sophomore Lucas Diamond inked four assists, and three goals along with Noah Gregorek, the freshman tallied four assist and two goals.

Jackson Thompson led the way for the Panthers with two goals, and Christopher LoRe had 11 saves.

Shoreham-Wading River senior goalie Angelina Price stopped four in net. 

The win lifts the Wildcats to 1-1 in the division while the loss drops the Panthers to 2-2.

                                      — Photos by Bill Landon 

