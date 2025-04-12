Shoreham-Wading River boy’s lacrosse tames Miller Place Wildcats

1 of 7

By Bill Landon

Having dropped their season opener against East Islip the week before, Shoreham-Wading River looked to ink their first win of the early season with a road game against Miller Place. The Wildcats dominated the first two quarters of play before holding Miller Place scoreless in the third to cruise to a 16-5 victory Monday afternoon, April 7.

Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Andrew Cimino, a returning varsity starter, picked up where he left off last season, stretched the net five times and added an assist in the win. Sophomore Lucas Diamond inked four assists, and three goals along with Noah Gregorek, the freshman tallied four assist and two goals.

Jackson Thompson led the way for the Panthers with two goals, and Christopher LoRe had 11 saves.

Shoreham-Wading River senior goalie Angelina Price stopped four in net.

The win lifts the Wildcats to 1-1 in the division while the loss drops the Panthers to 2-2.

— Photos by Bill Landon