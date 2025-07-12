Home Sports High School Sports Shoreham-Wading River basketball dominates over Port Jeff Royals in summer league
By Bill Landon
Port Jefferson collided with the Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River in a Town of Brookhaven summer league match up Tuesday night trailing from the opening tip off. The Wildcats dominated with an offensive press along with outrebounding their opponents to cruise to a 64-33 victory in the small school varsity division.
The win lifts the Wildcats to 2-0 with 7 games remaining as the loss drops Port Jeff to 0-2.
— Photos by Bill Landon