Shoreham-Wading River basketball dominates over Port Jeff Royals in summer league

The Royals battle down low. Photo by Bill Landon
Dan Rose shoots from the top of the key for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Dan Rose drives the lane for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Mike Cormier with a jumper for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Tyler Lievre goes to the rim for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
A Wildcat takes to the air in a summer league game against Port Jeff. Bill Landon photo

By Bill Landon

Port Jefferson collided with the Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River in a Town of Brookhaven summer league match up Tuesday night trailing from the opening tip off. The Wildcats dominated with an offensive press along with outrebounding their opponents to cruise to a 64-33 victory in the small school varsity division. 

The win lifts the Wildcats to 2-0 with 7 games remaining as the loss drops Port Jeff to 0-2.

— Photos by Bill Landon

