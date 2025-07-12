Shoreham-Wading River basketball dominates over Port Jeff Royals in summer league

1 of 8

By Bill Landon

Port Jefferson collided with the Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River in a Town of Brookhaven summer league match up Tuesday night trailing from the opening tip off. The Wildcats dominated with an offensive press along with outrebounding their opponents to cruise to a 64-33 victory in the small school varsity division.

The win lifts the Wildcats to 2-0 with 7 games remaining as the loss drops Port Jeff to 0-2.

— Photos by Bill Landon