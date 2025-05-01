Shelter Pets of the Week: Yogi and Richie

1 of 3

MEET YOGI AND RICHIE!

This week’s featured shelter pets are Yogi and Richie at the Smithtown Animal Shelter, an inseparable and heart-melting duo with a bond built on love, loyalty, and pure joy. These charming boys—Yogi, a handsome blue Chow mix, and Richie, a silver and tan Yorkie mix—were brought to the shelter on April 14, 2025, after their owner sadly became too ill to care for them. Estimated to be born in 2022, Yogi and Richie are approximately three years old and looking for a forever home where they can stay side by side.

Yogi is mostly blind and relies on Richie as his guide. Their companionship is not just touching—it’s a true testament to the healing power of animal friendship. Richie confidently helps his best friend navigate the world, and together, they bring smiles to everyone they meet.

These boys are bursting with affection for people and each other. They are good with other dogs and cats, and would thrive in a home with children aged 12 and up, given Yogi’s visual impairment. Despite his blindness, Yogi is full of spirit and thrives with Richie at his side.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a pair of joyful, bonded brothers who will return your love tenfold, Yogi and Richie are ready to meet you!

If you are interested in meetingYogi and Richie, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in the shelter’s Meet and Greet room.