Shelter Pets of the Week: Tomathena Maria and Donnatello Anthony

ADOPT US TOGETHER!

This week’s featured shelter pets are Tomathena Maria (black and white tuxedo) and Donnatello Anthony (brown tabby), siblings that came from a very loving home. Unfortunately their mom found herself homeless and had to make the very difficult decision to give up her cats. They are now up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

These two love each other and are very affectionate. Their lives have already been upended and the shelter would love for them to stay together as they comfort each other very much. They have not been around kids or other animals, but they are gentle natured.

If you would like to meet these two sweethearts, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.