Shelter Pets of the Week: The Avenger Pups

This week’s shelter pets are a litter of adorable pups named after some of the unsung Avengers — Bucky, Falcon, Barton, Rhodie, Wanda and Shuri — who are available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

These amazing pit/Staffordshire mixes are as sweet and outgoing as they come. They are around 7 months old and every single pup has a gentle and loving personality. They love to run, give kisses and snuggle. They were raised together, with their doggy parents and with a human baby, so they are used to kids and a little chaos! They can be adopted as singles or pairs and need homes that will continue to nurture their gentle demeanors. These little avengers are sure to steal the heart of anyone who meets them.

If you are interested in meeting these puppies, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting, which includes a dog run and a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.