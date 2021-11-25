Shelter Pets of the Week: Samson and Delilah AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsShelter Pet of the Week by Heidi Sutton - November 25, 2021 0 44 Samson This week’s shelter pets are Samson and Delilah, up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Samson is an 8-year-old, neutered male, boxer pit mix. Delilah is a 10-year-old spayed female pit mix. These two were abandoned in a park after their mom passed away. They are both gentle and love people. Delilah Delilah has chronic dry eye and skin allergies and will need a home that can manage this. These seniors love each other. Samson is simply addicted to Delilah, she is less bonded but loves him in her way. Delilah is dominant and does not enjoy other animals. Samson submits to her well and knows his boundaries. These love bugs deserve to spend their golden years in a loving home together, however, if that is not possible, the shelter will separate them for the right home. If you would like to meet these sweethearts, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.