Shelter Pets of the Week: Pudding and Ritz

MEET PUDDING AND RITZ!

This week’s shelter pets are Pudding and Ritz, two 10-month-old cats rescued from a cat hoarding situation and now up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

These two babies are best buds and prefer to go to a home together. Due to the large volume of cats in the home, they had very little human interaction. They are slowly learning to trust people, but remain very shy. They are more brave when they are together! Pudding is a long hair black and white male. Ritz is a short haired orange tabby female. These lovelies would do best in a quiet home that has lots of love and patience to give!

They are spayed/neutered, microchipped and are up to date on their vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Pudding and Ritz, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.