Shelter Pets of the Week: Moxy and Principessa

Adopt Moxy and Principessa!

Introducing Smithtown Pets of the Week, Moxy and Principessa. This endearing brother/sister duo arrived at the shelter after their Dad fell upon hard times and could no longer care for them. They loved their Dad so very much and are having a difficult time adjusting to shelter life. Their ability to love deeply is truly heartwarming, and our greatest wish is to find them a loving home where they can enjoy their golden years.

Moxy is a stunning nine-year-old domestic short-hair orange tabby. He exudes warmth and affection. Moxy would love nothing more than a chance to bring joy to a lucky family’s heart and home. A little patience and kindness will be rewarded with endless loyalty and companionship. He would do well in a quiet home with other cats and possibly calm dogs, but not children.

Principessa is a gorgeous nine-year-old domestic short-hair torti female. Her affectionate nature makes her the perfect companion, ready to share her love and warmth with a caring family. Expect a double dose of purring, lap naps, and snuggles while in the company of this sweet pair. Principessa would thrive in most home environments, including those with older kids, other cats, and possibly calm dogs.

These two lovely siblings bring double the love and companionship—if you’re looking to add warmth and joy to your home, consider opening your heart to Moxy and Principessa. They’re ready to shower their new family with endless love!

If you are interested in meeting Moxy and Principessa please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

All of the felines at the Shelter are current on vaccines and have received a full workup (blood work, Feline HIV & Leukemia tested, physical exam etc) by a board certified Veterinarian.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter, 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575.