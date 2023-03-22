Shelter Pets of the Week: Chrissy and Janet

MEET CHRISSY AND JANET!

This week’s featured shelter pets are, from left, Chrissy and Janet, a pair of six year-old sisters who grew up in the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

They were both adopted into a new home for a year and a half, but their new parents sadly had to return them after they fell on hard times.

Both of these loves are very sweet and enjoy snuggles and being petted. They are initially shy, timid, and low-key when first meeting someone, but will open up when given space and time to learn to trust.

Chrissy and Janet have lived with other cats before, and would do best in a quiet home without any children or loud dogs. We would love for these sisters to be adopted together, but they can be separated for the right home.

If you would like to meet Chrissy and Janet, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.