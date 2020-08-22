Shelter Pets of the Week: Cali, Rocky and Suzie

MEET CALI, ROCKY AND SUZIE!

This week’s shelter pets, from left, Cali, Rocky and Suzie, are three buddies at the Smithtown Animal Shelter hoping to be adopted together.

All three pups, each twelve years old, came to the shelter after their owner sadly passed away. The Animal Shelter is looking for someone with a giant heart to Furrever Foster these wonderful dogs together. Cali is a Female Cattle Dog Mix, Rocky, a Male Shepherd Mix, and Suzie is a Female Border Collie Mix. The three siblings each have arthritis, and Suzie has some skin problems, but they do not let these issues stand in their way of playing and having fun with each other. These adorable loves are all very affectionate, and would do well in homes with other pets.

If you are interested in meeting Cali, Rocky, and Suzie, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, call 631-360-7575.

Photos from Smithtown Animal Shelter