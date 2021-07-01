Shelter Pet of the Week: Yoo-Hoo

MEET YOO-HOO!

This week’s shelter pet is Yoo-Hoo, a gorgeous 10 to 12 year old domestic medium- haired Torti with stunning green eyes at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Yoo-Hoo is loving, laid back and outgoing. She has an overactive thyroid that is managed with a prescription diet and will need a home that can assure she only eats that food and nothing else. Yoo-Hoo gets along with other laid back animals that respect her space. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Yoo- Hoo, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). 631-360-7575, www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.