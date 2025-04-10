Shelter Pet of the Week: Trinity

1 of 3

ADOPT TRINITY!

Step into a world of love, loyalty, and husky charm with Trinity, this week’s featured Shelter Pet available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This extraordinary young lady is ready to fill your life with joy, adventure, and unconditional affection.

Trinity is a stunning female Husky, estimated to be just under a year old. With her shimmering white coat delicately outlined in black, she looks as if she stepped straight out of a snow-covered fairytale. Found wandering as a stray, Trinity was brought to the shelter in the hope that her family would come forward—but no one ever did. Now, this beautiful spirit is patiently waiting for a new chapter to begin.

Beneath Trinity’s striking appearance is a heart as warm as sunshine. She adores every person she meets, greeting everyone with a wagging tail and bright, expressive eyes. Her sweet, affectionate nature and gentle demeanor make her instantly beloved by staff and visitors alike. One moment with Trinity, and you’ll understand why she’s impossible to forget.

Like any young Husky, Trinity is smart, energetic, and playful—a pup with a zest for life and an endless supply of curiosity. She thrives on interaction and would flourish in a home that offers an active lifestyle and plenty of mental stimulation. Whether it’s a family hike, a playful romp in the backyard, or a cuddle on the couch, Trinity is ready for it all.

Trinity is showing promising signs of compatibility with other dogs, cats, and children, making her a wonderful fit for many types of households. She’s healthy, vibrant, and brimming with potential—just waiting for the right family to help her shine.

Shelter staff and volunteers agree; Trinity is the kind of dog that leaves paw prints on your heart… She’s affectionate, lively, and endlessly loving. Any family would be lucky to have her.

If you think your home might be the fairytale ending Trinity deserves, we invite you to fill out an application and schedule a Meet & Greet. Spend time with her in the shelter’s cozy domestic spaces, the dog runs, or take a stroll on their Dog Walk Trail—you’ll fall in love before you reach the halfway point.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.