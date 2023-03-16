Shelter Pet of the Week: Susie Q

MEET SUSIE Q!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Susie Q, a 10-year-old female Calico who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter after her human companion passed away.

Susie Q loved her dad so much, and it is taking her some time to open up to new humans. While she certainly has a shy side and likes her alone time, she is very loving and sweet to people she’s comfortable with. She happily lived with two other cats in the past, so she can be adopted into a house with other feline siblings.

This sweetheart would do best in a patient and quiet home without any children. If you would like to meet Susie Q, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.