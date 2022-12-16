Shelter Pet of the Week: Samson AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityShelter Pet of the Week by Heidi Sutton - December 16, 2022 0 3 1 of 3 Samson Samson Samson MEET SAMSON! Samson is an eight year-old Male Boxer/Pit Mix who was found abandoned in a park with his sister after his mom passed away. His sister, Delilah, has found her furever home, but Samson is still sadly at the Smithtown Animal Shelter waiting for a loving owner to come along. Samson adores people, is a big fan of snuggles, and is very friendly and gentle. He often gets overlooked because of his age, but he has as much energy and desire to play as any young dog. Samson will do well in a home with older children and with some dogs. If you are interested in meeting Samson, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail. Additional Foster Opportunity: If you have no other pets or young children at home, and are looking for a way to serve your community, please consider signing up to be a foster. Foster parents provide temporary care for cats, kittens, and dogs in their own homes. Some animals need as little as two weeks of care, while others may need care for extended periods of time. Download the Foster Application at: https://www.smithtownny.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4325/Foster-Application Thinking About Adoption: The Smithtown Animal Shelter’s primary concern is finding the perfect home for each animal that finds his/her way to us. The Animal Control Officers and Kennel Attendants at the Smithtown Animal Shelter will go out of their way to ensure both the rescued and rescuer are made for one another. Residents who have other pets can arrange to bring your four-legged family member to the shelter or set up an at home meet & greet to see how your prospective family member does with other family, pets and the household itself. Please allow yourself an hour minimum to meet with your potential new family member. Hours at the Smithtown Animal Shelter, 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown are currently Monday – Saturday 10AM – 3PM. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings: by appointment only). While they are open to the public, they ask that you call ahead to schedule an appointment. To inquire about the Pet of the Week or to meet your potential soulmate, please call the Smithtown Animal Shelter at 631-360-7575.