Shelter Pet of the Week: Rosey

MEET ROSEY!

This week’s shelter pet is Rosey, a 6 year old grey beauty at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Rosey was left behind when her dad moved. She can be sweet or spicy depending on her mood. She loves to get and give affection, until she doesn’t.

Rosey has anxiety when she is around other animals and will groom herself naked. She would be best suited for a quiet home where she can be the only pet and the sole recipient of your love. She comes spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Rosey, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.