Shelter Pet of the Week: Rocky

MEET ROCKY!

This week’s shelter pet is Rocky, a 12 to 14-year-old German Shepherd mix. Rocky and his two siblings found themselves at the Smithtown Animal Shelter when their dad passed away.

While Rocky likes his siblings, he is not a fan of other animals. Although he has significant arthritis and hearing loss, this fighter loves attention and to be around people. He comes neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines.

The staff at the shelter’s holiday wish would be to see Rocky showered with affection and to be with a family who adores him.

If you are interested in meeting Rocky, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.