Shelter Pet of the Week: Riley

This week’s shelter pet is Riley, a gorgeous, highly intelligent, well-trained, three-year-old, female black shepherd mix at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. She was brought to the animal shelter due to a change in her family’s circumstances. As a result of her broken heart, Riley takes a little extra time to trust new people. However, once she opens up, you will discover what an endearing little charmer she is.

Meeting Riley is an unforgettable experience—her natural beauty is captivating. Winning her endless love, loyalty, and devotion only requires a gentle approach, patience, and understanding. Once she feels safe and cherished, Riley will return that love a hundredfold. When you’ve earned her trust, she reveals her playful “tweenager” side, showing off her ability to perform tricks and commands that are sure to bring endless laughter and joy. Riley is truly a diamond in the rough, just waiting to shine in the right home.

Beautiful Riley is young, healthy, and has a lifetime of cherished memories to share. She would be best suited in a home with no other pets and older children.

If you are interested in meeting Reilly, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes our Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and our Dog Walk trail

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter, 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575.