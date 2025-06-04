Shelter Pet of the Week: Ratatouille

This week’s shelter pet is Ratatouille, a sweet and affectionate seven-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix at the Smithtown Animal Shelter with a heart as big as her love for cuddles. This lovable and endearing little charmer is every cat lover’s dream. She lives for head scratches, cozy lap time, and endless snuggles. She would make a purrfect addition to a lucky family that enjoys being adorned with endless love and attention from a furry companion.

Ratatouille gets along well with other cats, is comfortable around older kids, and could possibly do well with a calm dog. Her laid-back personality makes her an excellent fit for most homes.

Ratatouille does have a skin condition called Eosinophilic Granuloma, which can cause itchy spots on her lip and side from time to time. Thankfully, it’s not contagious to other animals and is managed with occasional steroid treatments. Through it all, she remains her sweet, affectionate self, ready to give and receive love.