Shelter Pet of the Week: Peanut Butter

Adopt Peanut Butter!

This week’s Shelter Pet is Peanut Butter, up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This adorable female, tan Dachshund mix is approximately ten years young and by all definitions, is absolutely perfect.

Peanut Butter was living in a home with her people as an only child until her mom and dad welcomed a new baby. When the dynamic in the household changed, peanut butter’s family decided that managing an active toddler and a furry child was simply too much to handle. This poor baby was surrendered to the shelter through no fault of her own.

Peanut Butter is as delicious as her name… She adores being in the company of people and will not hesitate to greet new friends with hopes of receiving a good petting in return. This sweet girl has a fondness for snuggles and has a lot of unconditional love to give one lucky family. Peanut Butter’s ideal home can include a calm doggie sibling, possibly cats and kids preferably over the age of twelve. Little Peanut Butter deserves to have the happy ever after she was cheated out of. Let’s all help share Peanut Butter’s story, in hopes of giving her the very best life imaginable.

If you are interested in meeting Peanut Butter please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.