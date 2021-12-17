Shelter Pet of the Week: Linx AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityShelter Pet of the Week by Heidi Sutton - December 17, 2021 0 4 1 of 3 Linx. Photo from Smithtown Animal Shelter Linx. Photo from Smithtown Animal Shelter Linx. Photo from Smithtown Animal Shelter MEET LINX! This week’s shelter pet is Linx, a handsome 2 to 3-year-old male German Shepherd who is currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Sweet Linx was taken in as a stray and never claimed. He is well mannered and housebroken but needs a GSD experienced owner. He is ball and stick obsessed and loves to play. Linx is a good natured dog that needs a strong Alpha leader to follow and will only be happy in a home that can keep him physically AND mentally stimulated. He loves to combine play and learning. Linx would do best in an adult only home where he is the only pet. If you would like to meet Linx, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.