Shelter Pet of the Week: Helen Keller

This week’s featured shelter pet is Helen Keller, a sweet, loving and affectionate one-year-old purr box available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

This beautiful baby is blind, likely from birth. She gets around great and loves to tell you her life story as she gets all the pets you are willing to give, Helen does not require any medications, just a little reassurance and a nice calm home. She is 100% handi-capable!

If you are interested in meeting Helen, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in the shelter’s Meet and Greet room.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.