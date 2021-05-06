Shelter Pet of the Week: Gavin

MEET GAVIN!

This week’s shelter pet is Gavin, a seven-year-old male shepherd mix up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Gavin was picked up as a stray and never claimed. He is house-trained and very well-behaved, with excellent manners. He knows his commands and walks well while on a leash. Some of his favorite things include snacks, belly rubs, and going on walks!

Gavin is a gentle and shy pup who is slowly starting to come out of his shell. Due to his shyer nature, he would prefer a quieter home without small children. He is neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Gavin, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs and a dog walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.