Shelter Pet of the Week: Drago

Adopt Drago!

Introducing the adorable new puppy on the block Drago—a velvet blue brindle bulldozer of love up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. He’s not a Russian boxing opponent… but like the ending of Rocky IV, this puppy is guaranteed to bring people together, cheering and applauding his absolute pure puppy heart!

Drago is a five month old, male, Bully Mix who’s equal parts cuddle bug and canine comedian. This happy-go-lucky pup greets every person and animal like a long-lost friend at a surprise party. His current hobbies include: loving everyone he meets, wagging his whole body at the speed of light, professional zoomie artist and will accompany you to the bathroom as if he is your personal security detail.

At just a few months old, Drago has already mastered the art of housebreaking, which is pretty impressive considering he’s still working on mastering the concept of the wiggle bum. We’re joking… he wiggles his bootie just perfectly! He’s a growing boy, weighing in at a cuddly 35 lbs now, but we expect him to fill out to become an 80 lbs lap dog loaded with pure joy and snuggles.

Drago is fully housebroken, great with kids, cats, dogs, and probably even your weird neighbor. He is currently practicing for his future as a professional couch hippo and sunbathing land seal and looking for a home that matches his high-energy lifestyle.

If your family’s ready to laugh more, move more, and experience unconditional love in its goofiest form, come meet Drago. He’s not just a dog—he’s a whole personality.

If you are interested in meeting Drago, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter, 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575.