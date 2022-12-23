Shelter Pet of the Week: Doc AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunity by Heidi Sutton - December 23, 2022 0 2 Doc MEET DOC THE DELIGHTFUL DIABETIC! This week’s shelter pet is handsome Doc who was found as a stray at the end of November and is now doing his residency at the Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter until he can move on to a permanent home. Doc At approximately 8 years old, this man has a purr that won’t quit and an appetite for love and affection. Doc is diabetic, so he will need a home that can manage insulin injections twice a day and vet visits twice a year. This cat loves all people and would be a great addition to any home. He is available for adoption or as a Forever Foster. If you would like to meet Doc, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.