Shelter Pet of the Week: China

Check out those peepers! This week’s shelter pet is China who is currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. A sweet little lady who is either a Persian or Burmese mix, China is estimated to be around 7 years young. She was found outside of a Chinese restaurant trying to get anyone’s attention. China is a bit on the timid side but she loves to be petted and adored. She would love a quiet home where she will only know love and affection for the rest of her life!

She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines. If you are interested in meeting China, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.