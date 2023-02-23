Shelter Pet of the Week: Chewy

MEET CHEWY!

This week’s featured shelter pet is 3 1/2-year-old Chewy, a red/brown Lab/Sharpei/Pit Mix up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Chewy and his siblings lost their dad unexpectedly when he passed away. Don’t let his concerned look fool you; this handsome boy is fun loving and likes all people. He did live with several other dogs, though he does not like when other dogs come up to his kennel.

Chewy had some allergy issues when he arrived that have since cleared up but may resurface as seasons change. He seems to have gentle leash manners, loves belly rubs, has a goofy personality and loves to roll on his back.

If you would like to meet Chewy, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.