Shelter Pet of the Week: Bullet

MEET BULLET!

This week’s shelter pet is Bullet, a 1-year-old Weimaraner mix from Texas. This handsome boy loves to run around and play, is good with other dogs and walks really well on a leash.

Bullet would do best in a home where the family is home often due to some separation anxiety issues. He’s very people friendly and loves to give hugs. Bullet is patiently waiting for his new snuggle buddy to come adopt him! He comes neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccines.

Kent Animal Shelter is located at 2259 River Road in Calverton. The adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Bullet and other adoptable pets at Kent, call 631-727-5731 or visit www.kentanimalshelter.com.