Shelter Pet of the Week – Birdie

MEET BIRDIE!

This week’s shelter pet is Birdie, a gorgeous dark grey tabby female that was found as a stray. She has been at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for 2 weeks and no one has claimed her. Birdie is outgoing and looks for love from every new person she meets. She is estimated to be 2 years old, she’s healthy and looking for a home that shower her with the love she’s been missing. She is spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Birdie, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com for more info.

Photo from Smithtown Animal Shelter