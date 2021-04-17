Shelter Pet of the Week: Betty

1 of 4

MEET BETTY!

This week’s shelter pet is Betty, an 11-year old pitbull mix currently at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Betty is loving, friendly couch potato who needs a breed savvy, adult only home where she can enjoy being the only pet. She loves to be surrounded by people, and will cry out for them to come see her and for them to return to her if they leave. She is housebroken, has good manners and knows her commands.

Betty needs a home that can help her manage and navigate her significant arthritis. She is spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Betty, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room and a Dog Walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com