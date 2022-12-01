Shelter Pet of the Week: Annie AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunity by Heidi Sutton - December 1, 2022 0 16 Annie MEET ANNIE! This week’s shelter pet is Annie, a beautiful 15-year-old dilute calico up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This sweet senior loves to get attention and will let you know when she is done. Annie is missing most of her teeth but is healthy for her age. She is believed to have been left behind when her mom went into a nursing home. If you would like to meet Annie please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com