Suffolk Federal Credit Union recently presented college scholarships totaling $37,500 to nine local students attending Suffolk County Community College this fall.

“Since partnering with the college three years ago, we are proud to have sponsored 23 scholarships totaling $93k,” said Michele Dean, CEO & President, Suffolk Federal Credit Union. “By easing the financial burden of college costs, we help families in our communities as well as students—freeing up resources for other important goals.”

This year, Skyla Fabbricante of East Northport received a $6,275 scholarship from the LT Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship, which was matched by Suffolk Federal for a total of $12,550. Daniel Paesano (Sound Beach) was awarded $6,275 by Suffolk Federal in honor of the Michael E. Reilly Foundation Memorial Scholarship.

Suffolk Federal Credit Union Achievement Scholarships ranging from $2,150-$6,275 were awarded to Christina Boles (Brentwood), Kristin Squire (Islip), Rachel Lee (Middle Island), Alyssia Furchert (Blue Point), Leslie Bardales Vera (Selden), Ian Fischer (Stony Brook) and Jonathan Mata (Riverhead).

The scholarships are a result of an ongoing partnership between Suffolk Federal and the Suffolk Community College Foundation to help people throughout the community achieve their dreams. Award recipients were selected based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community involvement and essays.

“This scholarship program reflects Suffolk Federal Credit Union’s deep commitment to helping young people and families throughout Long Island. The recipients clearly have demonstrated the drive and discipline to succeed,” said Dr. Edward Bonahue, President of Suffolk County Community College.

“It is an honor to continue this partnership with Suffolk Federal, which has a long-standing reputation as a community-focused credit union. The scholarships are a meaningful way to acknowledge these deserving students’,” added Sylvia A. Diaz, PhD, LMSW, Executive Director, Suffolk Community College Foundation.