Setauket turns out to honor veterans

1 of 10

Despite weather forecasters calling for rain, Setauket residents showed up for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11.

In an abbreviated ceremony to avoid the pending bad weather, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3054 hosted its annual recognition service at the Setauket Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Shore Road and Route 25A in East Setauket.

Scouts and veterans laid wreaths at the memorial that recognizes the various wars American soldiers have fought in.