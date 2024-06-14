Setauket Seafood sold after 42 years

By Peter Sloniewsky

After 42 years of continuity, Setauket Seafood has been sold to new ownership. This long-standing establishment, best known for its high-quality seafood and impressive longevity, will enter its newest chapter under the ownership of Alan Blanco. A chef at Savino’s Hideaway in Mount Sinai, Blanco has 12 years of experience in culinary arts.

Savino’s Hideaway “has always bought their fish from Setauket Seafood,” Blanco said. “Earlier this year, [owner Eddie Lee] asked me if I was interested in buying the store.” While it is Blanco’s first business venture, he was encouraged by both the store’s local relevance and his own connection to the Setauket area to accept the offer.

The store’s previous owner, Lee, plans to retire but will stay on temporarily to assist in the transition. Blanco made it clear that Lee would ensure that standards are maintained and that the change in ownership would be smooth.

Setauket Seafood has garnered a widely positive reputation for freshness, variety and quality, corroborated by its online reviews and the store’s sustained success over the past four decades. Blanco described the previous ownership as having “the best reputation around,” and made it clear that he plans to uphold the same standards throughout his tenure.

Blanco’s infectious enthusiasm for his new venture is an encouraging start to a new chapter for the popular seafood store. “I used to come to Setauket and always loved this town. All the people are very friendly, and it will be a great adventure to serve this community,” he said.

Blanco’s commitment to the community and the store’s legacy promises to bring a bright future for Setauket Seafood, marking the end of one era and the beginning of another.