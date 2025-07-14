Setauket Presbyterian Church to provide educational program

By Joshua Kim

“I would like to introduce you to a new initiative taking shape at our church,” began an email sent out by Rev. Johanna Wagner of Setauket Presbyterian Church. “It is an enrichment program for middle and high school students.”

Dubbed the Steeple School, “a microschool rooted in the progressive tradition of the Presbyterian Church,” this new initiative from Setauket Presbyterian will provide classes at the church to an initial cohort of 15 homeschooled middle and high school students beginning on Sept. 19.

The classes, which range from Bioethics 101 to Black and White Drawing, will run weekly on Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be taught by volunteer members of the congregation, many of whom bear advanced degrees. With five classes per term, students would begin their Friday with three classes in the morning, break for lunch, and then attend two more classes in the afternoon. Available courses would rotate each semester based on faculty strengths and student interest.

Tuition will run at $1,000 per term — $20 per class over 10 weeks, with a separate fall and spring term. The school hopes to make scholarships available in the future but is avoiding “making it too complicated” during the initial rollout.

The school is currently looking for students to fill the 15 seats this coming September and launched its website last week. Communications Director Lauren Ishida plans to also run a social media campaign and reach out to local media and teen-serving organizations.

“Right now, we’re thinking of starting with the homeschool group because, partly, we think that some of the parents who are homeschooling the kids could use a day off,” Wagner half-joked. The decision to launch the school was reached after conversations with local homeschooling families. “Would this even be something that the homeschooling community might want?” she asked.

“The Steeple School is for students and families looking for an intimate, small-school setting with an emphasis on Presbyterian values like diversity, inclusion and intellectual growth,” said Debra Dwyer, one of the inaugural faculty at the school, on the school’s mission.

“We’re hoping to reenchant kids in academic pursuits by providing a challenging environment that’s also very supportive,” explained Wagner. “For some people, a big school like Ward Melville would be wonderful… But there are other kids and families where a smaller venue, a little more intimate venue, would be more conducive to the child’s flourishing.”

To those students, the school proposes a “community of learners” as well as an opportunity to take classes that may be more difficult to learn in a homeschool setting. “We are excited to offer students the opportunity to play as part of a handbell ensemble,” said Music Director Noby Ishida, as an example.

Wagner also emphasized the school and church’s values of “social justice and inclusion and diversity,” derived from the Presbyterian tradition. “We’re big believers that the leadership of the community should reflect the diversity of the community. So it should be something where men and women lead, and people of different ages lead, and people with different abilities lead, and that would be a part of the experience that we would hope people would have.”

The church had run preschool and adult education programs for decades but began having conversations about a program for older kids in the fall of 2024. Wagner, who had worked for over a decade in boarding schools, described being inspired by the book “Funding Forward,” by Grace Duddy Pomroy, which discusses how churches can use their resources to build partnerships with their communities, as well as her husband’s “amazing” experience with teaching middle schoolers at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry. “We have a really beautiful physical plant here, and parts of it are sitting sort of fallow. And we’ve got the preschool. Would there be a need, or a want or desire for us to offer some sort of educational, you know, educational program for older students?”

The church leadership then went through “a series of conversations” with church committees, the presbytery, colleagues in education and homeschoolers in the community to get a gauge on the logistics of starting the program. They learned of two available grants in May, from the Presbytery of Long Island and the Synod of the Northeast, allowing them to go forward with their plans.

The school plans to operate entirely off those grants, as well as tuition revenue, expressing a desire not to compete with local schools. “One of the things we’re really careful about is we don’t want to be pulling any money away from local public schools. We don’t want to be a charter school, or anything along those lines.”

For the time being, though, the school exists as a supplemental program for a small group of students. However, Wagner explained that the school hopes to expand its position as a resource tfor the community, with a firm interest in growing to around 40 students as well as offering classes Monday through Friday. A looser suggestion was hosting symposiums on weekends for other local students to attend. “When you start something like this, you’ve got to keep it kind of flexible. You’ve got to wait and see what it is that people need, what it is that people want.”

In the meantime, the school is looking for a founding head of school with a background in education and administration as well as a science teacher to round out the course offerings.

“I’m just excited to see who becomes interested in the school and reaches out to us, and just building those relationships and partnerships,” enthused Wagner. “I love when things begin and there’s an openness to how it roots itself and how it grows.”

For more information visit the school website: www.setauketpresbyterian.org/the-steeple-school.