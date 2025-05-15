Setauket Neighborhood House to host chamber music concert May 18

New location! Emma Clark Library has moved the Ellen Bogolub Chamber Music Concert to the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sunday, May18 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Join them for an afternoon of Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Florence Price’s “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” performed by a string quartet from Long Island Chamber Music. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected]