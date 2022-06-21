Setauket man reported missing

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Setauket man who was reported missing June 20.

Alec Micklos was last seen leaving his home located at 186 Old Field Road to walk his dog on June 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The dog returned home but Micklos did not.

Micklos, 27, suffers from bipolar disorder and psychoses, and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen wearing a navy blue-hooded sweatshirt, navy blue sweatpants, black shoes and a gray baseball cap. He often carries a lacrosse stick.

Micklos is Caucasian, 6 feet 4 inches tall, and approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Micklos location to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8643 or 911.