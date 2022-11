Eat in kitchen opens to den with fireplace. Stainless steel appliances-Bosch Energy Star refrigerator, GE double wall ovens, wine fridge. Breakfast nook w/ sliders give the perfect view of the backyard. Large bedroom on main level. Primary ensuite upstairs, four additional bedrooms and full bath. Finished basement.

$1,199,900 | MLS# 3433622

For more information click here