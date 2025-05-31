Setauket honors the fallen with Memorial Day Parade

1 of 16

By Greg Catalano

Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2054, the Setauket Memorial parade on May 26 honored those who lost their lives fighting in our country’s armed services. Girl and boy scouts, the Setauket Fire Department and the Three Village Patriot Marching band were present.

After a ceremony at the Village Green, the procession started at the corner of Main Street and Route 25A and contended to Memorial park for the closing ceremony. Legislator Steve Englebright (D-Setaukey), Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay (D-Port Jefferson) and Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) were in attendance and placed wreathes in honor of those lost.

Chaplin Michael Russell led a prayer to the veterans, families, community members and politicians in attendance. Leon Schoemmell hosted the event and delivered a speech asking those present on the sunny day to reflect with gratitude on the sacrifices made by all our fallen men and women military heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. He urged everyone to keep their memories alive.

— Photos by Greg Catalano