Setauket Artists’ Spring Exhibition heads to Deepwells

By Heidi Sutton

As flowers and trees bloom across Long Island and the weather warms, the beauty of the season heads inside for the Setauket Artists’ Spring Exhibition at Deepwells Mansion in St. James.

Featuring over 100 works of art from 34 artists displayed on the first and second floors of the mansion, the stunning exhibit will open this weekend with an artist reception on Sunday, May 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

“It will be a beautiful show painted by talented artists who are attuned to the beauty of the local area,” said Paula Pelletier, publicist for the Setauket Artists and a member for over15 years.

Participating artists include Ross Barbera, Shain Bard, Kyle Blumenthal, Sheila Breck, Joyce Bressler, Renee Caine, Al Candia, Gail Chase, Anthony Davis, Julie Doczi, William Dodge, Paul Edelson, Margaret Governale, Melissa Imossi, Flo Kemp, Karen Kemp, Joanne Liff, John Mansueto, Daniel McCarthy, Jane McGraw-Teubner, Eleanor Meier, Fred Mendelsohn, Muriel Musarra, Annette Napolitano, Paula Pelletier, Joan Rockwell, Robert Roehrig, Carole Link Scinta, Barbara Jeanne Siegel, John Taylor, Susan Trawick, Maria Lourdes Velez, Marlene Weinstein, and Patricia Yantz.

Many of the paintings are inspired by Long Island landscapes and seascapes of the Sound. This year’s Honored Artist is Anthony Davis whose oil paintings of the ever-changing surf will grace the walls of the mansion. Other paintings reflect artists’ travels and daily inspirations, which range from butterflies (Maria Lourdes Velez), birches (Shain Bard) to barns (Al Candia), according to Pelletier.

Mediums include oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel. Additionally, hand-painted photographs and cyanotypes by Marlene Weinstein. All paintings are for sale.

The first floor of the mansion will also feature a gift boutique where one can purchase original scarves, greeting cards and books, matted and unframed works (some originals, others giclee prints), as well as pottery by Russell Pulick. In addition, four paintings ­— generously donated by Patty Yantz, Paul Edelson, Eleanor Meier, and Carole Link Scinta — will be raffled off.

“The artists are excited to return to Deepwells with its floor-to-ceiling windows and extraordinary light. While there, visitors can admire its 19th century Greek-Revival architecture, learn the history of this beautiful mansion built in 1845 and view restoration projects,” said Pelletier.

“We would like to thank the members of the Setauket Artists community who work so hard and spend so many hours working to make our exhibits successful. In particular we would like to thank Renee Caine, Rob Roehrig and Patty Yantz for their time, energy, good humor and administrative skills,” she added.

Sponsored by Steven Baroumis of SBNY RE, the exhibit will run through June 15 at Deepwells Mansion, 2 Taylor Lane (corner of Route 25A and Moriches Road), in St. James. Admission is free. For more information and to view a selection of the paintings, visit setauketartists.com.