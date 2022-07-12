Setalcott Nation once again holds annual festival in Setauket

1 of 12

The Setalcott Nation hosted their 15th annual Corn Festival & Pow Wow at Setauket Elementary School Saturday and Sunday.

The last two years the festival was not held due to the pandemic. For its return, the 2022 festival’s theme was “We Are Still Here.”

To celebrate Native American culture, attendees had the opportunity to see Aztec dancers and Taino dancers, listen to storytelling, flute players and traditional drums. Visitors were also able to participate in some of the dances.

Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook), lower right, was also on hand to welcome everyone.