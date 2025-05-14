Home Arts & Entertainment Senior Information Fair heads to Northport Public Library May 21
Senior Information Fair heads to Northport Public Library May 21
Join Northport Public Library, 154 Laurel Ave., Northport for a Senior Information Fair on Wednesday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Speak with representatives from local organizations who will share information about programs they offer. No registration required.
Attendees include:
- AARP Tax-Aide
- Aetna Better Health of NY
- All Metro Health Care
- American Parkinson Disease Association
- Andrew Heiskell Braille & Talking Book Library
- CN Guidance
- Family Service League & SeniorNet
- New York State Funeral Directors Association PrePlan Services
- Northwell Family Health Center at Huntington
- Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation
- PSEG
- RSVP Suffolk
- Suffolk County Dept. of Health Services
- Suffolk County Office of the Aging
- Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office (Medical ID Cards & Yellow Dot program)
- Touro Law Senior Citizens Law Program
- Town of Huntington, Senior Division
- VISIONS: Services for the Blind
- Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, INC.
For more information, call 631-261-6930.