Senior Information Fair heads to Northport Public Library May 21

Join Northport Public Library, 154 Laurel Ave., Northport for a Senior Information Fair on Wednesday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Speak with representatives from local organizations who will share information about programs they offer. No registration required.

Attendees include:

AARP Tax-Aide

Aetna Better Health of NY

All Metro Health Care

American Parkinson Disease Association

Andrew Heiskell Braille & Talking Book Library

CN Guidance

Family Service League & SeniorNet

New York State Funeral Directors Association PrePlan Services

Northwell Family Health Center at Huntington

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation

PSEG

RSVP Suffolk

Suffolk County Dept. of Health Services

Suffolk County Office of the Aging

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office (Medical ID Cards & Yellow Dot program)

Touro Law Senior Citizens Law Program

Town of Huntington, Senior Division

VISIONS: Services for the Blind

Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, INC.

For more information, call 631-261-6930.